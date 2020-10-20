HUNTINGTON — Two people from Cabell County were among the nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 44-year-old woman and 86-year-old man from Cabell County. The county has recorded 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
Other state deaths reported Tuesday were a 78-year-old woman from Clay County, 88-year-old woman from Ohio County, 77-year-old man from Marshall County, 71-year-old man from Logan County, 70-year-old man from Logan County, 90-year-old woman from Harrison County and 65-year-old man from Brooke County. There have been 408 deaths in the state related to the virus.
There were 226 new cases of COVID-19 reported across West Virginia on Tuesday, for a total of 20,519.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504) and Wyoming (183).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 462 active cases Tuesday.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is beginning to prepare for a fall and winter surge as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.
Tuesday marked the fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the state and was the first time since August that the state’s positivity rate was higher than 5%, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
Because of the escalation, the state has renewed surge preparations, including reviewing plans about hospital capacity and examining possible hotel options and the use of state parks. The state is also ensuring operational plans are in place for a field hospital if necessary, the release said.
“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU,” Beshear said. “And if we can’t get everybody’s buy in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. New cases were a 10-year-old girl, 20-year-old man, 23-year-old woman, 46-year-old man, 48-year-old woman, 53-year-old man, 56-year-old woman, 62-year-old man, 71-year-old woman and 72-year-old man, all isolating at home.
The county has reported 633 total cases, with 462 recovered and 21 deaths.
Included in the deaths reported Tuesday was a 73-year-old man from Boyd County, which the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Monday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily total reported during the pandemic. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 months old to 96 years old. The county has reported a total of 958 cases, with 785 out of isolation and 25 deaths.
Health officials in the county reminded residents that a mask mandate remains in place, as does a limit of 10 people per mass gathering.
Statewide, there were 185,639 total cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with 5,083 deaths related to the virus.
More than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 8,188,585, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 219,499 deaths related to the virus.