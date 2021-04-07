HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, including two people from Cabell County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old woman and 71-year-old man from Cabell County, marking the 177th and 178th virus-related deaths in the county.
An 88-year-old woman and 86-year-old woman from Putnam County were also reported among Wednesday’s deaths.
There have been 2,722 virus deaths statewide.
DHHR also reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 144,374.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493) and Wyoming (1,856).
Cabell County reported 425 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 47.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov. More than 532,000 people in the state have received a first dose of the vaccine.
In Kentucky, 1,028 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
Three hundred cases are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until Wednesday due to a technical issue. Some 383 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state’s test positivity rate is 2.87%. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.
More than 2,000 new cases were reported in Ohio, for a total of 1,030,864, with 18,744 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.