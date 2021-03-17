HUNTINGTON — Two people from Cabell County were among the 19 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Cabell County to 172.
There have been a total of 2,565 virus deaths in the state.
There were also 315 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 136,334.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264) and Wyoming (1,778).
Cabell County reported 393 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 43.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear urged people to keep following health guidance to combat COVID-19 as the state reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases and 27 more virus-related deaths.
“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” Beshear said in a news release.
“We are close to the finish line, but we can’t let up yet,” he added. “Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”
The state reported 963 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the number of total cases past 418,000 in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 5,056.
Kentucky’s rate of positive cases declined to 3.73%, the governor said.
More than 400 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 109 in intensive care units.
Ohio reported a total of 993,681 cases Wednesday, with 18,114 deaths.