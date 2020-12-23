HUNTINGTON — Two more Cabell County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The 80-year-old and 91-year-old men were among the 23 new virus-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 87.
Other deaths reported Wednesday included a 61-year-old man from Mason County and an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County. The state has recorded 1,194 deaths related to the virus.
There were also 1,199 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state Wednesday, for a total of 75,936.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391) and Wyoming (1,063).
Cabell County reported 1,825 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 282 active cases.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill limiting the Health Department’s ability to fight the pandemic will stand after Republican lawmakers wrapped up their two-year session without making good on a veto override threat.
The bill that DeWine vetoed Dec. 3 would have allowed the Ohio Legislature to adopt resolutions to rescind Health Department orders to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. It would also prevent the agency from implementing regional or statewide quarantines for people who haven’t been directly exposed to or diagnosed with the disease.
DeWine, a Republican, said the bill would hamstring the state from responding quickly to situations that might require a quarantine, such as a bioterrorism attack. The measure was one of several that Republican lawmakers passed this year trying to limit the governor’s coronavirus protection efforts.
Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, signaled in recent days he was open to a compromise that would eliminate criminal penalties for health order violations. He also questioned whether the House had votes for an override.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, disputed that late Tuesday, saying the House had the votes. But six Republican House members were absent Tuesday, with several having previously confirmed they or family members had positive coronavirus tests, Gongwer News Service reported.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 11,418 on Dec. 8 to 8,239 on Dec. 22, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
More than 7,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Wednesday, for a total of 644,822, with 8,361 total deaths. Updated case information wasn’t available for Lawrence County.
In Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state leaders received injections of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
State officials said taking the vaccine is a good way to ensure to the public the vaccine is safe and encourage Kentuckians to take it. Most of the early doses coming to Kentucky are going to hospitals and nursing homes.
State appeals court Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett also received a dose of the vaccine, along with some members of Gov. Andy Beshear’s staff.
“This is a time for hope. We’re in the holiday season. The vaccine is here. It’s safe. We urge everyone in Kentucky, when the opportunity presents itself, to take the vaccine and save a life,” Dossett said.
The first vaccinations in Kentucky began at some hospitals Dec. 14. A total of about 200,000 doses should be in the state by the end of the month, the governor’s office said.
There were 2,953 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday, for a total of 250,280, and 26 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 2,466, the governor’s office said.
Gov. Beshear, first lady Britainy Beshear, and House and Senate leaders received the vaccine Tuesday.
In Boyd County, the health department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,829, with patients’ ages ranging from 3 to 82. There were also two new deaths reported — a 70-year-old woman and 72-year-old man — for a total of 42.
Nearly 196,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 18,170,062, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 321,734 deaths related to the virus.