Land transfers

Taylor Rosalind Holmes to Daniel Keith Cabell et al., Lot 19 Part Lot 18 Block 319 Henry Hite Subdivision, Huntington, $15,000.

Stanton D. Kirk et al., to Erica Earwood et al., Lots 209-210 Beverly Hills, Gideon, $279,900.

Seneca Trustees Inc et al., to Federal National Mortgage Association et al., Lot 119 Azel Meadows Subdivision No 2 Forest Hills, Guyandotte, no consideration.

Mark E. Workman et al., to Gary Lambert, Lot 54 Block 264 Azel Meadows Subdivision Highlawn, Huntington, $10,000.

Wayne Enterprises LLC et al., to HKO LLC, Lot 26 Part Lot 27 Kite Addition, Huntington Gideon, $500.

Franklin D. Shuler to Hugo Casarin Pereira, Lot 10 Holswade Park, Huntington, $280,000.

Nest LLC et al., to Jeremy L. Forth, Lots 23-24 Block A Bungalow Addition, Huntington, $15,000.

Michael F. Williams et al., to John Mark Holley et al., Lots 144-145 Forest Hills Subdivision No 1, Huntington, $36,000.

Leigh Ann Irvin to Kevin Irvin, Part Lots 17-18 Riverview Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration.

Corey D. Lawhun et al., to Logan M. Lawrence et al., Lot 148 Northerly one half Lot 147 Azel Meadows Subdivision No 1 Forest Hill, Huntington, $128,000.

Bryan C. Cox to Nicholas Dolan et al., Part Lots 137-138 West Walnut Hills, Huntington, $27,500.

Hummer Properties LLC et al., to Purple Properties LLC, Part Lots 12-14 Bias Subdivision, Gideon, $2,640.

Richard W. Lytton et al., to Helen B. Carpenter, Lot 70 Chancellor Hills, Huntington, $255,000.

Alexander L. Turner et al., to John J. Fanelli et al., Lot 4 Stamford Park Addition, Huntington, $275,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Carla J. Baker, Part Lots 6-7 Block 75, Huntington, no consideration.

Michael Lupashunski to Daniel J. Wickert et al., Lot 15 Block 61 John Trenear Estate, Huntington, $75,000.

Loretta Steele to Ronnie Myers, Parcel Williams Addition, Kyle, $28,000.

Michael W. Fortner to Royce R. Lively, Lot 57 Parcel D Greenbriar Heights, Huntinton, $197,500.

JP Morgan Chase Bank et al., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part Lots 2-3 Block 2 Woodside Place, Huntington, no consieration.

Joshua Alexander Haddox to Stephen G. Smith et al., Lot G Block 29 Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $236,500.

Straub Land Management LLC et al., to Straub Land Management LLC, Lot 5 Westerly 40 feet of Lot 4 Block 3 St. Cloud, Huntington, no consideration.

Old Central City Apartments et al., to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, Lot 1-2 11-17 Block 60 Subdivision of John Trenear Estate, Huntington, no consideration.

James C. Maddox et al., to Borderland Properties LLC, Lot 36 Block 253 Highlawn Extension Subdivision, Huntington, $42,000.

Sherri D. Hayhurst to Citimortgage INC, Lot 65 Section 3 Enslow Park Place, Huntington, $51,844.92.

