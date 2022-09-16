HUNTINGTON — In September, which is National Recovery Month, the newly formed Cabell County Recovery Coalition will host the Recovery-4-A-Change event at Heritage Station in Huntington.
The event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Friday’s festivities will conclude with a free concert with Render the Heart performing from 6 to 8 p.m.
Community, business and faith community leaders along with others are welcome to celebrate with those who are in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.
Food trucks will be available, and there will be a children’s play area, along with more than two dozen community organizations hosting information tables about the services they provide. The event will feature inspiring music and speakers sharing their stories of hope and recovery. Firsthand accounts from those who are working to overcome addiction will be shared.
