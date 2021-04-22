HUNTINGTON — A redistricting proposal presented to the Cabell County Board of Education would alter enrollment for 19 of the 24 schools in the district if adopted in its current state.
The proposal, revealed during the regular meeting of the board Tuesday evening, would be rolled out in two phases — the first taking effect during the 2021-22 school year, and then making additional changes beginning in the 2023-24 school year when the construction of three new elementary schools is complete.
The district has been working with a consulting firm, Cooperative Strategies, to assist it in leading a collaborative community input process. First, the company conducted focus groups with district and school administrators to discuss redistricting’s positive and negative impacts on their schools and families. With that information, Cooperative Strategies has developed a proposed redistricting scenario and is now seeking public input with an online survey.
County officials said there were two major factors taken into account when the proposal was put together: utilizing each school building according to its enrollment capacity and simplifying transportation routes. Additionally, there was a goal to significantly reduce splitting enrollment from elementary feeder schools when transitioning to middle schools across the county.
“We are currently exploring the idea of redistricting in order to allow us to more equitably meet the needs of students across all of our schools,” said Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools superintendent. “If there are too few students in a building, the number of programs and opportunities we are able to offer may suffer. If there is overcrowding, it becomes challenging for teachers to address the individual needs of all of their students.”
The two schools most affected by the current proposal are Village of Barboursville and Davis Creek elementary schools. Village of Barboursville Elementary is currently 10 students under the enrollment capacity of 643 students. In 2021-22, a total of 78 students would be moved from the school: 33 would be enrolled at Nichols, 27 at Altizer and 18 at Martha.
Upon the completion of the new Davis Creek Elementary School, 111 additional students would move from Village of Barboursville Elementary to Davis Creek and 18 students from Davis Creek to Hite-Saunders, giving them a net increase in enrollment of 93 students.
In the initial phase of the proposal, enrollment would increase at seven elementary schools, Altizer (27 students), Cox Landing (31), Culloden (11), Highlawn (18), Hite-Saunders (8), Martha (18) and Nichols (33); one middle school (Huntington, 37); and one high school (Huntington, 24).
Enrollment would decrease at Guyandotte (12 students), Milton (30), Southside (8), Spring Hill (18) and Village of Barboursville (78) elementary schools; Barboursville (29) and Huntington East middle schools (8); and Cabell Midland High School (24).
Central City, Davis Creek, Explorer Academy, Meadows, Ona and Salt Rock elementary schools and Milton Middle School would be unaffected by the first phase of redistricting.
In the second and final phase of the redistricting proposal, enrollment would increase in 12 schools, decrease in seven schools and five schools would be unaffected.
Members of the public can view the proposed boundary changes on the Cabell County Schools website, where they can also complete a survey and provide feedback on the proposed plan.
“We’re still early in the redistricting process, and no firm decisions have been made. What our stakeholders say with this survey will certainly help guide our steps forward,” Saxe said.
Once all survey results are collected, they will be compiled and shared at two community open houses hosted by Cooperative Strategies from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Huntington High and Thursday, May 6, at Cabell Midland for further input and to answer questions related to the proposal.