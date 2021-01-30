HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 87-year-old woman, who was the 145th virus-related death for Cabell County. A 92-year-old man from Wayne County, the 28th death for that county, was also among the deaths.
DHHR also confirmed the death of an 87-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
The state has reported 2,015 deaths related to the virus.
There were 873 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 120,340.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504) and Wyoming (1,571).
Cabell County reported 1,462 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 366.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,194. There have been 57 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, a total of 361,124 cases have been reported, with 3,714 deaths.
In Ohio, updated case information was unavailable for Lawrence County, where Friday was the final day the health department posted a daily update as they free up time for contact tracing and other COVID-19 duties.
Statewide, more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 892,781, with 11,121 deaths.
