HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has reported its 14th death related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of an 84-year-old man from Cabell County on Tuesday. He was one of two new virus-related deaths in the state, the other being an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County.
West Virginia has had 387 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, there were 274 new cases reported Tuesday, for a total of 18,555.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426) and Wyoming (143).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 346 active cases Tuesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 2 to 86. Officials said community spread had been seen through weddings, funerals, bonfires, parties and other activities outside of school settings.
The county has reported a total of 842 cases, with 723 out of isolation and 24 deaths.
The Ohio Department of Health will host a COVID-19 pop-up testing site from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Ohio University Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave. No-cost tests are available to everyone at this location, and no appointment is needed, although quantities might be limited.
Statewide, there were 171,626 total cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with 5,017 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — a 34-year-old man and 55-year-old woman, both isolating at home. The county has reported 577 total cases, with 434 recovered and 17 deaths.
Statewide, there were 776 new cases reported, for a total of 81,691. Of the new cases, 111 were from children under the age of 18, with the youngest being 1 month old. There were also 14 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,269.
More than 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 7,787,548, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 214,446 deaths related to the virus.