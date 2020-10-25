HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded its 21st death related to the novel coronavirus, while Kentucky set a record for the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of a 70-year-old man from Cabell County on Sunday.
“Each life lost is heartbreaking, and we extend our sincere condolences to this family,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a release. “Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
There have been 423 deaths in West Virginia related to the virus. The state reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 21,906.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533) and Wyoming (244).
Free COVID-19 testing will take place in Putnam County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27, at Teays Valley Church of God, 195 Connection Point in Scott Depot; and from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 252 Fair Road in Eleanor.
Testing is available to all individuals in Putnam County, including those who are asymptomatic. Proof of insurance is not required, but attendees should bring an ID such as a driver's license to help in returning test results.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week, and 1,462 reported on Sunday alone.
The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear said.
Three new deaths were reported statewide, for a total of 1,407.