HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded another death related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Sunday confirmed the deaths of an 66-year-old man from Cabell County. There have been 73 virus-related deaths in the county.
Other deaths confirmed Sunday included a 69-year-old man from Greenbrier County. The state total is now 968 deaths.
There were also 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 63,217 in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (555), Berkeley (4,449), Boone (796), Braxton (165), Brooke (990), Cabell (3,898), Calhoun (102), Clay (192), Doddridge (165), Fayette (1,366), Gilmer (254), Grant (584), Greenbrier (872), Hampshire (594), Hancock (1,265), Hardy (503), Harrison (1,957), Jackson (895), Jefferson (1,812), Kanawha (6,998), Lewis (340), Lincoln (540), Logan (1,215), Marion (1,226), Marshall (1,643), Mason (782), McDowell (738), Mercer (1,781), Mineral (1,813), Mingo (1,120), Monongalia (4,091), Monroe (468), Morgan (456), Nicholas (500), Ohio (1,986), Pendleton (173), Pleasants (171), Pocahontas (294), Preston (1,051), Putnam (2,460), Raleigh (2,026), Randolph (895), Ritchie (243), Roane (236), Summers (324), Taylor (473), Tucker (241), Tyler (225), Upshur (623), Wayne (1,326), Webster (106), Wetzel (518), Wirt (158), Wood (3,610), Wyoming (953).
Cabell County reported 1,513 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 313 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 2,558. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 to 80.
Statewide, 2,454 new cases were reported, for a total of 223,104, and 15 new deaths, for a total of 2,207.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 2,942. Patients’ ages ranged from 4 to 85.
A pop-up testing site is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Grandview Inn in South Point, Ohio.
Statewide, more than 9,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 562,727, and 15 new deaths, for a total of 7,492.
More than 213,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 15,932,116, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 296,818 deaths related to the virus.
