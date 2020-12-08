HUNTINGTON — Three people from Cabell County were among the 29 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old woman, 65-year-old man and 54-year-old woman from Cabell County, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 64.
Among the other deaths confirmed by DHHR on Tuesday were a 77-year-old man from Mason County, 62-year-old man from Lincoln County, and 81-year-old woman and 80-year-old woman, both from Putnam County.
The state has recorded a total of 870 deaths related to the virus.
There were also 932 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 57,060.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191) and Wyoming (876).
Cabell County reported 1,305 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 302 active cases.
In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 pop-up testing site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pick’n Save Foods, 1113 Ironton Hills Drive in Ironton, on Thursday, Dec. 10. The no-cost tests are available to everyone, and no appointment is needed, although quantities might be limited.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 11 to 84. There have been 2,768 total cases in the county, with 41 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, more than 25,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 510,018, with 7,103 virus-related deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 2,418, with patients’ ages ranging from 17 to 84. There were also two new virus-related deaths reported — a 64-year-old woman and 68-year-old man — for a total of 33.
Statewide, 3,114 new cases were reported, for a total of 205,668, and 20 new deaths, for a total of 2,102. There were 1,760 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 416 in ICU and 207 on a ventilator.
Among the total deaths reported in the state Tuesday were two women, ages 78 and 90, and a 79-year-old man, all from Pike County.
More than 186,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 14,823,129, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 282,785 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.