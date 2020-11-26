HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded three more virus-related deaths.
They were among 17 new deaths confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Thursday. The 69-year-old man, 85-year-old woman and 98-year-old man bring the total number of virus-related deaths in Cabell County to 55.
Other deaths reported Thursday were a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County, 50-year-old man from Mason County, 89-year-old woman from Jefferson County, 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County, 74-year-old woman from Putnam County, 75-year-old man from Taylor County, 85-year-old woman from Marshall County, 57-year-old man from Raleigh County, 81-year-old woman from Mineral County, 47-year-old woman from Wyoming County, 70-year-old man from Marshall County, 69-year-old man from Preston County, 57-year-old man from Jackson County and 68-year-old man from Doddridge County.
There have been 712 deaths in West Virginia related to the virus.
There were also 1,130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state Thursday, for a total of 44,180.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361) and Wyoming (679).
There were 1,042 active cases in Cabell County on Thursday, while Wayne County reported 215 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Boyd County Public Library closed its doors to public access due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s new restrictions, according to a news release. Curbside pickup and digital features remain available for library patrons.
Materials for curbside pickup can be requested online at www.thebookplace.org, by phone, by email or by Facebook Messenger.
Curbside and phone services are available at the main branch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and at the Catlettsburg branch from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Book drops at both locations are available 24/7.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not release updated case numbers Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there were 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, for a total of 1,704. Patients’ ages ranged from 15 to 91.
Statewide, there had been 166,139 total cases as of Wednesday, with 1,835 virus-related deaths.
Updated case information was not available for Ohio as of press time Thursday, but the Lawrence County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 2,173. Patients’ ages ranged from 15 to 88. There was also one new virus-related death reported, for a total of 40 in the county.
Statewide, there had been 382,743 total cases as of Wednesday, with 6,274 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.