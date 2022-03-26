HUNTINGTON — The process of appointing an interim Cabell County commissioner now involves the Republican Executive Committee.
Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan has sent a letter to the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee asking it to submit three names to be considered for appointment to fill a vacancy on the commission.
Last month, Commissioner Nancy Cartmill died. In order to fill her unexpired term on the commission, a special election has been called.
Until the election is over, an interim appointment can be made to fill the vacancy. The interim commissioner must be a Republican, as Cartmill was a member of that political party.
The Cabell County Commission, which is now Morgan and Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, previously accepted applications to consider an appointment. Commissioners have not discussed applicants during their regular public meetings.
According to a copy of Morgan’s letter, which is addressed to committee Chairwoman T-Anne See, 10 candidates expressed written interest in being considered for the interim appointment. Six live in Cartmill’s magisterial district and three applied timely with an application, those candidates being Kim Cooper, Caleb Gibson and Vickie Dunn-Marshall.
The law is vague on whether the appointed person had to be in Cartmill’s district, Morgan wrote. He said the county attorney and the secretary of state advised to keep the appointment in the same district because the law says no two people can be elected from the same magisterial district. He said this advice was given “since (Kimberly) Maynard and (Jan Hite) King were not allowed to be on the ballot because they did not live in the correct magisterial district” and would cause confusion if state code was not interpreted the same way for the appointment, referring to two Republican candidates who were recently ruled ineligible to run for the County Commission race in the 1st Magisterial District.
Morgan and Sobonya had 30 days to make an appointment. On March 10, Morgan offered Sobonya a choice between Cooper or Gibson, he wrote.
“In the initial process, Commissioner Sobonya indicated she would prefer to appoint someone who was actively seeking the position and not a seat holder, and I was just the opposite. As the process moved further along, we both changed positions,” he wrote.
Sobonya proposed Marshall to be the appointee because she was not on the ballot, according to Morgan.
“After considering this, I explained I felt this choice, while not necessarily unethical, may have the appearance of impropriety as she had previously stated she and Marshall were good friends,” Morgan wrote.
He added that he felt an appointee who was also seeking election “ultimately might be held accountable for their decisions while serving and knew Ms. Marshall would not as she is not on the ballot.”
Morgan wrote that he offered Sobonya a choice between Cooper and Gibson. She refused, he said. Both filed for the election.
“In closing, I would like to reiterate the fact that I feel like I have gone above and beyond to resolve this matter before asking you and your party for the 3 names,” Morgan wrote. “I would have been satisfied to serve alongside Cooper or Gibson during this interim period.”
Morgan said he sent the letter because he wanted to present his side to the Republican Executive Committee.
“I would have no access to what was going on in the Republican Executive Committee or what’s in their mind, and I just wanted the Republican Executive Committee to understand my position and where I ended up,” Morgan said Friday.
Sobonya said she does not recall when Morgan gave her a choice between Cooper and Gibson. Marshall was briefly discussed among candidates who did not file for the election, she said. Sobonya said Morgan brought up a friendship between her and Marshall, but she said she knows many Republicans who would be considered.
“When you’re involved in politics and those people are members of your party, and they’ve also been involved and down in the trenches, obviously you’re going to have a friendly relationship,” Sobonya said.
She plans to submit a statement to the committee, she said.
The executive committee can now select three names to submit to the commission. Morgan, as the commissioner who has served the longest, can strike the first name. Sobonya then strikes a second name. The person remaining would become the interim commissioner.
The Republican Executive Committee does not intend to wait on the appointment, See said, and will meet in the next couple of weeks. There will be a brief application period open until a cutoff date of March 31 or April 1. Then members will meet to vote for applicants. The top three vote-getters will be the names the committee submits, she said.