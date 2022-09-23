The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center is offering a new contact method — texting from a cellphone.

Nazim Abbess, the interim director of the 911 Center, said employees finished the Text-To-911 program a few weeks ago and have tested it for the past few weeks. He gave a presentation Friday morning to elected officials, first responders, school leaders and reporters.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

