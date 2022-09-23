HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center is offering a new contact method — texting from a cellphone.
Nazim Abbess, the interim director of the 911 Center, said employees finished the Text-To-911 program a few weeks ago and have tested it for the past few weeks. He gave a presentation Friday morning to elected officials, first responders, school leaders and reporters.
Abbess stressed that the preferred method to contact 911 is still by calling, but texting can be used in situations where someone can’t call, such as when in an area with bad service or when someone cannot speak or is hearing impaired. A text takes less bandwidth to send than a phone call does.
To text a dispatcher, open a new message and put 911 in the recipient line. No other numbers can be in the field. When the text is sent, an automated message will return to tell the sender they are connected with dispatch. From there, the sender and the dispatch can send messages back and forth.
Like a phone call, the text will share the GPS location of a caller with dispatch.
“We encourage the callers to stay with their phone and continue to answer any questions that the dispatcher may have about their emergency,” Abbess said. “We have the ability to have constant contact with the caller until 911 chooses to end the session.”
He added that messages should be brief and direct. Texts to 911 should not include emojis. Texting is only available in English at this point.
Photos and videos cannot be sent via text to 911 at this time, but that is something the center is working on, Abbess said. Another software the center is looking at would allow a dispatcher to remotely control a phone as initiated by the caller, such as blocking a screen or using a camera, to have a visual in a situation like a school shooting.
Gordon Merry, the Cabell County EMS director, said texting will help in situations where someone may not be able to speak in a medical emergency. If a texter sends a message but stops replying, the response will be treated like a hangup call.
“I think it has a lot of opportunities to serve our community,” he said.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said sending texts will help people in rural areas connect with a dispatcher if the person sending the text is in an area with bad cellphone reception.
“I think medically, in law enforcement, in anything, it’ll be a big win for all of us, especially the public,” Zerkle said.
Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent of safety and ancillary services for Cabell County Schools, said if an emergency situation, like a fire, active shooter or explosion, were to happen at a school, cellphone towers are often one of the first things to go down. With texting, more people could contact 911.
“We still have the ability to have extra eyes in there to garner information that all first responders would need, whether it would be law enforcement, EMS or fire, to help get people out, help evacuate people, to help neutralize a problem that is going on,” he said.
He said presentations to the school board and principals are being planned.
The center has received a text to start a response to a domestic situation, but the caller was a third party, Abbess said. He added that some residents are texting the service as a test, but he asked residents to not do that.
