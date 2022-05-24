Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, right, points toward the Enslow Park community while reviewing a map of the Huntington area with Gov. Jim Justice during a press conference regarding the impact of the recent flood on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County residents affected by floods on Friday, May 6, should complete an online damage assessment survey.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams highlighted the survey during Monday’s City Council meeting. The City of Huntington said state and federal officials are still determining if the county will qualify for financial assistance from the flood. The link to the survey is sites.google.com/wv.gov/damageassessment/home.
“It’s obvious that many of our people who were hit hard by the May 6 flood are still struggling and we’re doing everything we can to coordinate assistance,” Williams said.
More than 200 households were damaged or affected by the flood.
The report is not application for financial assistance. The information will be used to determine eligibility for federal assistance from FEMA or the Small Business Administration. Online, individuals and households with personal property damage may fill out the individual assistance, or IA, survey.
Businesses are not covered under the IA program, but may still complete the survey. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will share the information with the SBA.
Williams also said Monday that officials from the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster are still assisting residents. To contact VOAD, call 304-553-0927. Through VOAD’s coordination, volunteers spent 438 hours cleaning 39 Huntington homes. As of Friday, the city’s Public Works Department collected 223 tons of flood debris.
The mayor also said he attended the West Virginia Flood symposium last week. The event preceded the state updating its flood plan, which was last updated in 2004.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.