Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Rio Grande #15, 2595 5th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 29, 3, 1, 5
Le Bistro, 905 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 31, 2, 2, 7
Davis Place, 803 8th Street, Huntington, Jan. 29, 2, 1, 3
Arby’s, 2125 5th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 28, 2, 0, 0
Cold Stone Creamery, 10 Pullman Square, Huntington, Jan. 29, 1, 2, 5
Heritage Center, 101 13th Street, Huntington, Jan. 30, 1, 1, 2
Tudors Biscuit World, 1202 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 31, 1, 0, 4
Edible Arrangements, 16 Pullman Square, Huntington, Jan. 27, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
The Woods Bar, 1212 4th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 28, 0, 1, 5
Shonets Country Café, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Jan. 28, 0, 1, 4
St. Mark’s Lounge, 932 4th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 1, 4
Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Jan. 29, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Julian’s Market Deli, 1048 12th Street, Huntington, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 13
Main Street on Central, 646 Central Avenue, Barboursville, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 4
Al’s NY Pizza, 5636 US Route 60 East #5, Huntington, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 4
Barboursville HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 4
Jacks Sunoco Deli, 1006 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 3
Super China Buffet, 200 East Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 3
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 E. #312, Barboursville, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 2
Cracker Barrel, 3 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 2
Sheetz Deli, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 2
Dollar General #10251, 1890 US Route 60, Culloden, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 2
Midway West, 445 West 6th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 2
Normada Bakery, 210 11th Street #15, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 2
Gringos & Botanas A Quirky Mexican Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 E. #100, Barboursville, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 1
Jacks Sunoco, 1006 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 1
Wyngate Senior Living, 750 Peyton Street, Barboursville, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 1
Cold Stone Creamery, 10 Pullman Square, Huntington, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 1
Burger King, 51 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 1
Central City Café, 529 West 14th Street, Huntington, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
LongHorn Steakhouse, 33 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 0
CVS #10566, 278 East Main Street, Milton, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 0
Culloden Elementary, 2100 US Route 60, Culloden, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 0
Milton Elementary Pre-K, 1302 West Main Street, Milton, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar Store #1401, 2190 Virginia Avenue, Culloden, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 0
Sweet & Sassy, 1112 Main Street, Barboursville, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
Christopher’s Eats, 5340 US Route 60, Barboursville, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls & Waffles, 809 3rd Avenue #9, Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
Sarah’s Heart Child Care II, 615 10th Street West, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 0
New Beginnings Child Care, 4520 Prices Creek Road, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 0
Red Lobster, 200 10th Street, Huntington, Jan. 30, 0, 0, 0
Marie Redd Senior Life Enhancement Center, 1750 9th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 29, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 2130 5th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 0
D.P. Dough, 1520 4th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 28, 0, 0, 0