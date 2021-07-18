Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
China Max, 370 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, June 29, 1, 0, 4
Prestera Center, 5600 US Route 60 East, Huntington, July 8, 1, 0, 0
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Camden Corner Market, 3002 Piedmont, Huntington, July 8, 0, 1, 3
CORE VIOLATIONS
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ Diner, 2134 5th Street Road, Huntington, July 9, 0, 0, 4
KFC, 315 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 8, 0, 0, 4
Dollar Tree #00059, 2014 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 3
Subway, 3436 US Route 60, Barboursville, June 29, 0, 0, 2
Shenandoah Family Camp, 2200 Charley’s Creek Road, Culloden, June 29, 0, 0, 1
Pam’s #5, 6308 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 6, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Dairy Queen, 1939 Adams Avenue, Huntington, July 8, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium (Growler Station), 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 0
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, July 8, 0, 0, 0
Aldi, 35 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 0
Frostop Drive-Inn, 1449 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, July 9, 0, 0, 0