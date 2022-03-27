Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
None.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
None.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Nuestro Rio Grande, 914 4th Ave., Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 8
Nomada Bakery, 210 11th St. No. 15, Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 4
Venetian Ballroom, Venetian Pub and Venetian Restaurant, 1742 Midland Trail US Route 60, Milton, March 14, 0, 0, 2
Huntington Health & Rehab, 1720 17th St., Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 2
LongHorn Steakhouse, 33 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, March 15, 0, 0, 2
Tri State Fire School, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 2
Gino’s Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 16, 0, 0, 2
Sonic Drive-In, 3462 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 16, 0, 0, 2
Marie Redd Senior Life Enhancement Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 2
Monty’s Original Pizza, 815 6th Ave., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 2
Dollar General No. 10251, 1890 US Route 60, Culloden, March 14, 0, 0, 1
Clarks Pump N Shop No. 24 (Retail), 6067 Ohio River Road, Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 1
Truckin’ Cheesy, 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 1
American Legion Post No. 177, 6024 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 16, 0, 0, 1
Dunkin Donuts, 1909 5th Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 1
Marshall Stadium Concessions, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 1
Highway Inn, 4800 Piedmont Road, Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Family Dollar Store No. 1401, 2190 Virginia Ave., Culloden, March 14, 0, 0, 0
Midway City Opry, 2198 Virginia Ave., Culloden, March 14, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2151 5th Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Community of Grace U.M.C., 225 28th St., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Firehouse Subs, 1548 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Henderson Center, 1917 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Home Sweet Huntington Residential Care, 2910 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Jolly Pirates, 4526 US 60 East, Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Pizza Hut, 1540 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0