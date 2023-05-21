Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Cook Out, 416 25th St., Huntington, May 8, 2, 2, 0
#1 Kitchen, 1669 Washington Ave., Huntington, May 10, 1, 2, 3
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 1418 4th Ave., Huntington, May 12, 1, 0, 5
Sheetz #427 (Deli), 432 18th St. West, Huntington, May 10, 1, 0, 1
Southern X-posure, 2 Mall Road, Barboursville May 10, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
Gino’s Pizza, 943 9th Ave., Huntington, May 8, 0, 7, 16
Captain D’s, 1360 Washington Ave., Huntington, May 10, 0, 1, 2
Dominos Pizza, 525 20th St., Huntington, May 8, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Fazoli’s Italian Restaurant, 1310 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 12, 0, 0 4
Savannah’s Bistro, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, May 8, 0, 0, 3
Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington, May 9, 0, 0, 2
Bob Evan’s #46, 606 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 12, 0, 0, 2
Jack’s Sunoco, 1006 Washington Ave., May 12, 0, 0, 2
Schooner’s Waterfront Grille, 92 Buffington St., May 11, 0, 0, 1
The Office Club, 1001 8th Ave., Huntington May 8, 0, 0, 2
No violations found
Cabell County 4H Camp, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General #916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Giovanni’s Pizza, 1208 Trenol Road, Milton, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Grand Patrician’s Little Kitchen, 1025 North Main St., Milton, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Honey Baked Ham, 6007 US 60 #222, Barboursville, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Sbarro, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Slaughter Street Café, 621 Slaughter St., Barboursville, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Highway Inn, 4800 Piedmont Road, Huntington, May 10, 0, 0, 0
Obsessions Cabaret, 3663 US 60, Barboursville, May 10, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz #427 (Retail), 432 18th Street West, Huntington, May 10, 0, 0, 0
Sycamore Place, 1351 Charleston Avenue, Barboursville, May 10, 0, 0, 0
Memorial Student Center, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, May 11, 0, 0, 0
Tudor’s Biscuit World, 1411 Adams Avenue, Huntington, May 11, 0, 0, 0
Shape Shop (Mobile), 706 Central Avenue, Charleston, May 12, 0, 0, 0