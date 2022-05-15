Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Grayson Caring Hands, 828 Washington Ave., Huntington, May 5, 1, 3, 3
El Ranchito #2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 5, 1, 1, 3
Priority foundation violations
None.
Core violations
Cheaper Cigs #4, 546 Rear 4th Ave., Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 2
Stogies Inc., 3477 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 2
Arby’s #7407, 3086 16th St. Road, Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 1
Barboursville Moose Lodge #2586, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 3, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Sno Biz (Mobile), 1 Collins Lane, Barboursville, 4/29, 0, 0, 0
9th Street Nutrition, 419 9th St., Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Bob Evans #528, 121 Kinetic Park, Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Frost Top Drive Inn, 1449 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Nawlins Street #1, 6016 US Route 60, Barboursville, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Nawlins Street #2, 5269 Irwin Road, Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Bridget’s Place, 6230 Davis Creek, Barboursville, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Coal Miner’s Lounge, 1544 US Route 60 East, Milton, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s, 2458 US Route 60 East, Ona, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s #5, 1947 US Route 60 East, Culloden, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Java Joes #9, 3677 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 3, 0, 0, 0
O’Caseys Saloon, 2100 US Route 60 East, Ona, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place #4, 3037 US Route 60 East, Ona, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Smoketime Sam’s #4, 4231 Hughes Branch, Huntington, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Texas Jim’s #1, 4331 Route 60 East, Huntington, May 3, 0, 0, 0
Gina’s Lounge #2, 5984 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Valley Choice, 4642 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Winston’s Hot Spot 2, 3266 US 60 East, Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Bible Apostolic Church, 3521 16th St. Road, Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Hospice, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Java Joes Express #4, 1765 Adams Ave., Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0
RC Tavern, 2705 5th Ave., Huntington, May 6, 0, 0, 0