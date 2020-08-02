Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Sbarro, 500 Mall Road No. 670, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 1, 1.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Par Mar Store No. 37, 3211 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 17, 0, 0, 2.
Dollar General No. 1693, 700 Central Avenue, Barboursville, July 17, 0, 0, 2.
Xuan Fusion Sushi Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 E. No. 104, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 2.
Taco Bell, 3560 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, July 17, 0, 0, 0.
Honey Baked Ham, 6007 US Route 60 E. No. 222, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 0.
Abbey Shae Bakes (Mobile), Mobile Unit, Huntington, July 20, 0, 0, 0.