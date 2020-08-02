Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Sbarro, 500 Mall Road No. 670, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 1, 1.

CORE VIOLATIONS

Par Mar Store No. 37, 3211 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 17, 0, 0, 2.

Dollar General No. 1693, 700 Central Avenue, Barboursville, July 17, 0, 0, 2.

Xuan Fusion Sushi Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 E. No. 104, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 2.

Taco Bell, 3560 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 1.

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, July 17, 0, 0, 0.

Honey Baked Ham, 6007 US Route 60 E. No. 222, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 0.

Abbey Shae Bakes (Mobile), Mobile Unit, Huntington, July 20, 0, 0, 0.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.