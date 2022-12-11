Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Gino’s Pizza 10th Street, 943 9th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 5, 2, 26
Black Sheep Burrito, 279 9th St., Huntington, Nov. 18, 1, 0, 3
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 100 7th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 15, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
Gino’s Pizza 14th Street West, 1401 Washington Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 2, 31
Speedway #9750, 1531 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 5
Par Mar #36, 2207 8th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 2
Savannahs Bistro, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 2
Le Bistro / Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 2
Little General #7700 Deli, 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 1
Little General #7700 Retail, 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz Retail, 740 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 1
Kustom Kreams, 1456 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1
Texas Jim’s #1, 4331 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 1
No violations foundButter It Up, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 0
Cam’s Ham, 809 1st St., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz Deli, 740 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 0
Wing Place, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 0
Bar None Sports Tavern & Grill, 335 14th St., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Fruth Pharmacy, 125 7th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Pulp Juice & Smoothie, 5258 US 60, Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Smoothie King, 2045 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Subway, 2055 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Summit Beer Station, 321 9th St., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Taps at Heritage, 210 11th St. #9, Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
The Lantern, 817 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General Store, 318 Norway Ave., Huntington, Nov. 28, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 6401 US 60, Barboursville, Nov. 28, 0, 0, 0
Calamity J Grill, 1555 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium (Growler Station), 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0
Jewel City Seafood, 1317 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0
21 @ the Frederick, 940 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 0
Cam Henderson Center, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 0
Marquee Cinemas Pullman, 26 Pullman Square #232, Huntington, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 0
Blue Knights WV III, 2018 8th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 1, 0, 0, 0
Krazie Ladies Café, 1215 US 60 East, Milton, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 0