Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
9th Street Diner, 534 9th St., Huntington, May 12, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
Huntington Addiction Wellness, 1236 5th Ave., Huntington, May 13, 0, 1, 2
Core violations
Captain D’s #3587, 1360 Washington Ave., Huntington, May 13, 0, 0, 4
Le Bistro & The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 13, 0, 0, 2
Shaffer’s Drive Inn Large Concession (Ona Speedway), 2674 Prichard Road, Ona, 4/29, 0, 0, 1
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 1
The Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza (Mobile), 107 West Oakland Ave., Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 1
Chill Zone, The, 6206 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, May 9, 0, 0, 1
Stats Bar & Grill, 6349 US Route 60, Barboursville, May 11, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General, 700 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 13, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Shaffer’s Drive Inn Little Concession (Ona Speedway), 2674 Prichard Road, Ona, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General Store #10597, #1 Wildwood Road, Ona, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Martha Elementary, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Salt Rock Elementary, 167 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Gina’s Lounge, 2501 5th Ave., Huntington, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington, May 9, 0, 0, 0
Highway Inn, 4800 Piedmont Road, Huntington, May 11, 0, 0, 0
Burger King #26503, 2207 5th St. Road, Huntington, May 12, 0, 0, 0
Cook Out, 416 25th St., Huntington, May 12, 0, 0, 0
Cicada Books, 604 West 14th St., Huntington, May 13, 0, 0, 0
Cinemark, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 13, 0, 0, 0
Summit Beer Station, 321 9th St., Huntington, May 13, 0, 0, 0