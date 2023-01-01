Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
El Ranchito #2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 21, 1, 2, 4
Fox’s Pizza Den, 1523 Madison Ave., Huntington, Dec. 20, 1, 1, 4
Priority foundation violations
Nawab Fine Indian Cuisine, 600 4th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 1, 1
Sbarro, 500 Mall Road #670, Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 1, 1
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Dec. 19, 0, 1, 1
Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 19, 0, 1, 0
Grumpy Gary’s Grill, 1206 4th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 1, 0
CORE VIOLATIONS
Papa Johns #111, 1525 9th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 3
Captain D’s #3521, 2123 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 2
Delta Hotels by Marriott, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 2
Dollar General #916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 1
American Legion Post #16, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 1
Susie’s Room II, 101 7th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 1
Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti, 920 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Fox Fire Koa Store, 290 Fox Fire Road, Milton, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Marshall University (Drinko), 400 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store #198, 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell #34571, 238 Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 19, 0, 0, 0
Kona Ice of Ashland (Mobile), 614 Windsor Lane, Flatwoods, KY, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 0
Monroe Head Start, 1100 Monroe Ave., Huntington, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 18 East Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Half Way Market, 1213 US Route 60 East, Milton, Dec 21, 0, 0, 0
My Other Wives Club, 907 9th Street West, Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Peach Cobbler Factory, 585 5th Street West, Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Pizza Hut #40738, 6007 US Route 60 East #230, Barboursville, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Fruth Pharmacy, 425 Camden Road, Huntington, Dec. 22, 0, 0, 0
Greenside Indoor Golf, 340 Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 22, 0, 0, 0
The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St., Huntington, Dec. 22, 0, 0, 0