Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Bombshells & BBQ, 2134 5th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 21, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
West Tenampa, 1360 Madison Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 2, 3
Core violations
Wendy’s, 1850 Adams Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 2
Sheetz No. 427, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 2
Red Lobster, 200 10th St., Huntington, Sept. 20, 0, 0, 1
Dog Haus Biergarten, 6310 East Route 60, Barboursville, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 1
VFW Post, 227 Main St., Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 1
Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Aldi, 446 Adams Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 950 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 0
Prestera — Mary Woelfel, 921 23rd St., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 111 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 0
Home Sweet Huntington, 2910 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 20, 0, 0, 0
Monty’s Pizza, 815 6th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 20, 0, 0, 0
Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 20, 0, 0, 0
Stewarts, 2445 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 20, 0, 0, 0
Java Joes, 3914 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Mimi’s, 5636 US 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Ruby Tuesday, 1 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place, 4537 US 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz No. 427 Deli, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Sun Express Food Mart, 3175 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0
Chick-Fil-A, 385 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell No. 002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0
Children’s Place Inc., 625 Richmond St., Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0
Esquire Country Club Grill, 1 Esquire Drive, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0
Huntington High School Athletics, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0
Huntington High School Pro Start, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0