Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Core violations
Jolly Pirates, 4526 US 60, Huntington, Feb. 22, 0, 0, 2
Southside Elementary/Huntington Middle, 930 2nd St., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 2
Guyandotte Elementary, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 21, 0, 0, 1
Huntington City Mission, 1030 7th Ave, Huntington, Feb 22, 0, 0, 1
Walmart No. 2244 (McDonalds), 3333 US 60, Huntington, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Fuji Express, 1216 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 21, 0, 0, 0
Azes & O’s, 6148 Childer’s Road, Barboursville, Feb. 22, 0, 0, 0
AVI — GC Services, Market C, 4220 A Terrace Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0
AVI — GC Services, Upstairs, 4220 A Terrace Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0
AVI Special Metals, 3200 Riverside Drive, Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0
C-N-C Concessions, 2030 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0
Mimosa Manor, 1424 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0
Z Brick Oven Pizza, 1037 7th Ave, Huntington, Feb, 23, 0, 0, 0
American Legion Post, 6024 US 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Career Technical Center, 1035 Norway Ave., Huntington, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Highlawn Elementary, 2613 Collis Ave., Huntington, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Snowfruit No. 788 (Inside Kroger), 6360 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Legg Roon Too, 621 9th St., Huntington, Feb. 27, 0, 0, 0
Our Lady of Fatima, 535 Norway Ave., Huntington, Feb. 27, 0, 0, 0
TownePlace Suites, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Feb. 27, 0, 0, 0