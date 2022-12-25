Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
St. Mary’s Medical Center, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, Dec. 9, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
China House, 5636 US 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 12, 0, 1, 3
{p dir=”ltr”}Espresso Mojo, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, Dec. 9, 0, 1, 1
{p dir=”ltr”}Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 1, 0
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 1, 0
3 Amigos, 3677 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 5
Frostop Drive Inn, 1449 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 2
R.C.Tavern, 2705 Fifth Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 2
Dollar Tree #03994, 2957 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 1
Rapid Fire Pizza, 900 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 1
Taco Bell, 2515 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Cypress Manor, 1436 7th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 9, 0, 0, 0
Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 9, 0, 0, 0
Clark’s Pump N Shop #11, 1587 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 00
Club Brass Room, 2421 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Grindstone Coffeeology, 500 Mall Road #340, Barboursville, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s, 3677 US Route 60 East #3. Barboursville, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Menards, 1 Menards Drive, Barboursville, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
O’Casey’s Saloon LLC, 2100 US Route 60, Ona, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place #4, 3037 Route 60 East, Ona, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Smoketime Sam’s #4, 4231 Hughes Branch Road, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0