Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Gino’s Pizza, 288 East Main St., Milton, May 5, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
Walmart #2244 (Retail), 3333 US 60 East, Huntington, May 5, 0, 1, 3
Calamity J Grill & Bar, 1555 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 5, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Little General Store #7700, 3945 16th St., Huntington, May 3, 0, 0, 4
ParMar #224, 1117 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, May 1, 0, 0, 1
Culloden Foodfair, 2198 US Route 60 East, Culloden, May 2, 0, 0, 1
Hampton Inn Kitchen, 177 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 1
Little General Store #7700 (Deli), 3945 16th St., Huntington, May 3, 0, 0, 1
Tudors, 6423 US Route 60, Barboursville, May 5, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Dollar General #15229, 318 Norway Ave., Huntington, May 1, 0, 0, 0
Ebenezer Community Outreach, 1660 8th Ave., Huntington, May 1, 0, 0, 0
CSX Transportation Huntington, 22nd 6th Ave., Huntington, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Culloden Foodfair (Deli), 2198 US Route 60 East, Culloden, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s Café, 1932 US Route 60, Culloden, May 2, 0, 0, 0
Gina’s Lounge, 2501 5th Ave., Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place #3, 1501R Washington Ave., Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place #4, 3037 East Route 60, Ona, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Soul Food Twist, 1501R Washington Ave., Huntington, May 4, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General #1193, 700 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar #32360, 6401 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar #176, 5158 US 60 East, Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Walmart #2244 (Bakery), 3333 US 60 East, Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0
Walmart #2244 (Deli), 3333 US 60 East, Huntington, May 5, 0, 0, 0