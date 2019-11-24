Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
Priority violations
China House, 5636 US Route 60 E. No. 6, Huntington, Nov. 13, 7, 6, 10.
Towneplace Suites By Marriott, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Nov. 15, 3, 0, 0.
Bob Evans, 606 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 14, 2, 1, 2.
Gino’s Pizza 14th St. W., 1401 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 13, 2, 0, 8.
Bahnhof, 745 7th Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 13, 2, 0, 2.
Cabell County Community Service, 724 10th Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 14, 2, 0, 0.
Heritage Center, 101 13th Street, Huntington, Nov. 14, 1, 1, 4.
Playmates Preschool & Child Care Centers Inc., 418 Bridge Street, Huntington, Nov. 13, 1, 0, 3.
Hibachi Steak House, 839 4th Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 12, 1, 0, 3.
7 Eleven No. 35941H, 1434 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 15, 1, 0, 3.
China One, 6007 US Route 60 No. 106, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 1, 0, 2.
Eastwood Learning Center, 5730 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Nov. 15, 1, 0, 2.
Taco Bell, 238 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 13, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
Marshall Stadium Concessions, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Nov. 15, 0, 1, 6.
Core violations
Buddy’s All-American Bar-B-Que, 1537 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 12, 0, 0, 5.
Pho Noodle House, 1503 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 12, 0, 0, 4.
Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 3.
Morrison’s Market, 5177 Route 10, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 3.
Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Avenue, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 2.
China One, 6007 US Route 60 No. 106, Barboursville, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 2.
The Bodega, 335 9th Street, Huntington, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 1.
Sheetz Inc. No. 427, 432 18th St. W., Huntington, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Rich Oil No. 3966, 5150 Route 10, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 1.
Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Ruby Tuesday, 60 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 0.
Rio Grande No. 15, 2595 5th Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 12, 0, 0, 0.
Family Dollar Store No. 11665, 5158 Route 10, Barboursville, Nov. 14, 0, 0, 0.
Arby’s No. 6774, 4905 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 0.