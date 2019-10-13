Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Tudors Biscuit World, 1411 Adams Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 1, 1, 4.
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 1418 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 3, 1, 0, 6.
Husson’s Pizza, 335 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 3, 1, 0, 4.
Speedway #9750, 1531 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 4, 1, 0, 3.
Sheetz (Deli), 2251 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 4, 1, 0, 0.
Core violations
Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 8.
Grindstone Coffeeology, 816 8th St., Huntington, Oct. 1, 0, 0, 4.
Speedway, 2801 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 2.
Burger King, 3210 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Olive Street Market, 217 Olive Street, Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Dairy Queen, 1939 Adams Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Southside Marathon Inc., 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Sheetz (Retail), 2251 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Party on the Patio, 210 11th St., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 0.
5th Avenue Baptist Nursery & Preschool, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 0.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 0.
Sheetz #427 (Deli), 432 18th Street West, Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 0.
Rocco’s Little Italy, 1345 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 3, 0, 0, 0.
The Pita Pit, 1216 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Grindstone Coffeeology (Mobile), 729 9th Ave. #327, Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 0.