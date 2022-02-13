The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

None.

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Huntington, Feb. 2, 0, 1, 2

CORE VIOLATIONS

Fuel Counter, 809 3rd Ave. No. 6, Huntington, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 3

Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 2, 0, 0, 3

Guyan Golf & Country Club (Down-Kitchen), 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 2, 0, 0, 2

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 5110 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 0

Xuan Fusion Sushi Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 104, Barboursville, Jan. 31, 0, 0, 0

Highlawn Elementary School, 2613 Collis Ave., Huntington, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Rocky Tops Pizza, 3478 Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Bakery), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Deli), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Produce), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Seafood), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 1, 0, 0, 0

Cabell Health Care Center, 30 Hidden Brook Way, Culloden, Feb. 2, 0, 0, 0

Culloden Elementary, 2100 US Route 60, Culloden, Feb. 2, 0, 0, 0

Guyan Golf & Country Club (Upstairs Kitchen), 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 2, 0, 0, 0

Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd St., Huntington, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 0

Huntington East Middle, No. 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 0

Southside Elementary/Huntington Middle School, 925 3rd St., Huntington, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 0

