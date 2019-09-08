Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Savannah's, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 27, 4, 0, 2.
Fazolis Italian Restaurant, 1310 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 26, 2, 0, 4.
Applebee's, 1135 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 26, 1, 0, 2.
Clarks Pump-n-Shop, 6067 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Aug. 29, 1, 0, 0.
Hillbilly Hot Dogs, 6951 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Aug. 29, 1, 0, 0.
Fazolis, 5120 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 26, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
#1 Kitchen, 1669 Washington, Huntington, Aug. 29, 0, 1, 3.
Marco's Pizza, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 27, 0, 1, 1.
Paula Vega Cakes & Cupcakes, 308 9th St., Huntington, Aug. 29, 0, 1, 0.
Directv, 2203 5th St., Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 1, 0.
Core violations
Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 6.
Kroger Bakery, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 6.
Kroger Bakery #792, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 4.
Kroger #792 Deli, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 3.
Baskin Robbins, 1598 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Aug. 30, 0, 0, 2.
Harless Dining Hall, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Aug. 29, 0, 0, 1.
Monroe Head Start (Kitchen), 1100 Monroe Ave., Huntington, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 1.
McVeigh Group Home, 1941 McVeigh Ave., Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Ramada, 3094 16th Street Road, Huntington, Aug. 30, 0, 0, 0.
CVS #4419, 505 20th St., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 0.
Prestera Centers Mary Woefel, 921 23rd St., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 0.
Grace Christian School, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Wendy's, 4901 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Penn Station, 5110 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Burger King, 2207 5th Street Road, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Halls Assisted Living, 2910 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0.