Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Davis Place, 803 8th St., Huntington, July 29, 2, 0, 5
Fat Patty’s, 3401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 1, 4
McDonald’s, 1067 East Main St., Milton, July 29, 0, 1, 0
Baskin-Robbins, 1598 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 5
7-Eleven (Deli) No. 35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 25, 0, 0, 2
CVS, 447 Washington Ave., Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 1
Speedway, 2498 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 1
Kim’s Kids, 686 Musgrave Court, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 1
7-Eleven No. 35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 25, 0, 0, 0
Gimme 5 Café, 5170 US Route 60, Huntington, July 25, 0, 0, 0
Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, July 25, 0, 0, 0
Kroger No. 788 Starbucks, 6360 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 26, 0, 0, 0
Rocco’s Little Italy, 1345 4th Ave., Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 0
Speedway, 2801 5th Ave., Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 0
Wholi Moli, 920 Lauren Christian, Barboursville, July 26, 0, 0, 0
Go Mart, 2207 5th St. Road, Huntington, July 27, 0, 0, 0
Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, July 27, 0, 0, 0
River Park Hospital, 1230 6th Ave., Huntington, July 27, 0, 0, 0
AVI-InfoCision, 3350 Woodville Drive, Huntington, July 28, 0, 0, 0
AVI-Special Metals, 3200 Riverside Drive, Huntington, July 28, 0, 0, 0
AVI-Steele of WV, 20th Street & 1st Avenue, Huntington, July 28, 0, 0, 0
Child Development Academy, 520 22nd St., Huntington, July 28, 0, 0, 0
Cabell Health Care Center, 30 Hidden Brook Way, Culloden, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Crossroads UMC Childcare, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Little Sprouts Childcare, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive-In, 1226 South Main St., Milton, July 29, 0, 0, 0