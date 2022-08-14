Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations.
The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violationsSpeedway, 5702 US 60, Huntington, Aug. 1, 1, 0, 0
Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 1, 0, 2, 4
26th Street Drinkery, 40 26th St., Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 4
Redmen Bingo, 1759 Adams Ave., Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 3
Dollar General No. 8887, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 2
Grindstone Coffeeology, 816 8th St., Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 1
Walgreens No. 11980, 111 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 1
Go-Mart No. 59, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 1
Susie’s Room II, 101 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 1
Clarks Pump-N-Shop No. 54, 532 Bridge St., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 1
Little General, 2634 US 60 East, Ona, Aug. 1, 0, 0, 0
Par-Mar No. 54, 1000 East Main St., Milton, Aug. 1, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s No. 6029, 2125 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Austins, 809 3rd Ave. No. 4, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Bottled Up, 809 3rd Ave. No. 3, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General, 831 14th St. West, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Fuel Counter, 809 3rd Ave. No. 5, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Madison Park Healthcare, 700 Madison Ave., Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Saved by Grace BBQ (Mobile), 5753 McClellan Highway, Branchland, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi (Juice Bar), 809 3rd Ave. No. 6, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi (Retail), 809 3rd Ave. No. 6, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0
Joli’s On Route 60, 3442 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0
Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home, 2586 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
La Famiglia, 1327 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Legg Room Too, 621 9th St., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 5877 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Obsessions Cabaret, 3663 US 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Paint & Sip, 948 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
St. Mark’s Bar, 932 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Stadium Lounge, 1441 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
The Union Bar & Grill, 1125 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Valley Choice II, 3041 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Xuan Fusion Sushi Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 104, Barboursville, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Z Brick Oven Pizza, 1037 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 4, 0, 0, 0
Frios, 5340 US 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 0
Luke’s Place, 222 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 0
Stonewall, 820 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 0