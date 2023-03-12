Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
East Flavor, 322 10th St., Huntington, March 2, 2, 1, 2
Priority foundation violations
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ, 2134 5th St., Huntington, March 2, 0, 2, 5
Harmony Ridge Recovery Center, 6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 1, 1
Kroger No. 792 (Deli), 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 22, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 1
Cammack Children’s Center, 64 6th West Ave., Huntington, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Kroger #792 (Bakery), 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 22, 0, 0, 0
Grace Christian School, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 0
Columbus Home Corporation, 1429 6th Ave., Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 0
Mountwest Community Technical College, 1648 8th Ave, Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 0
Subway (8th Street), 733 9th Ave., Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Community of Grace U.M.C., 225 28th St. Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Playmates Preschool, 418 Bridge St., Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Sun Expree Food Mart, 3175 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Tudors Biscuit World, 520 20th St., Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0
O’Goodness (Mobile), 1287 College Ave., Barboursville, March 3, 0, 0, 0
Saved by Grace BBQ (Mobile), 535 Cherry St., West Hamlin, March 3, 0, 0, 0
St. Joseph Catholic School, 1326 6th Ave., Huntington, March 3, 0, 0, 0