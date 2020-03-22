Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness. Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Speedway #9259, 4359 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 4, 1, 1, 1
Nawab Indian Cuisine, 600 4th Ave., Huntington, March 4, 1, 0, 5
Milton Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, March 5, 1, 0, 1
Paula Vega Cakes & Cupcakes, 308 9th St., Huntington, March 5, 1, 0, 1
Buddy’s All American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 13, 2, 1, 4
The Lantern, 817 4th Ave., Huntington, March 11, 2, 0, 6
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 13, 1, 1, 1
Captain D’s #3521, 2123 5th Ave., Huntington, March 11, 1, 0, 11
Betsy Broh House, 1625 6th Ave., Huntington, March 12, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
Tudors Biscuit World, 422 29th St., Huntington, March 4, 0, 3, 5
Bob Evans #528, 121 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, March 3, 0, 2, 3
Hibachi Master, #375 Huntington Mall, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 1, 2
Logan’s Roadhouse, 850 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 3, 0, 1, 2
Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 5, 0, 1, 0
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 500 Mall Road #103, Barboursville, March 12, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Stogies Tavern, 17 Washington Ave., Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 5
Gino’s Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 3, 0, 0, 4
3 Amigos, 3677 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 3
Double Tree Huntington by Huntington, 1001 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 3
Aldi Food Store, 446 Adams Ave., Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 3
Greenside Indoor Golf, 340 Washington Ave., Huntington, March 3, 0, 0, 2
Subway, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, March 3, 0, 0, 2
Subway, 4766 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 2
Henderson Center, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 1
Tequila Grill, 5636 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 11, 0, 0, 7
Uncle Bill’s Pub & Grill, 3433 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 12, 0, 0, 6
Wholi Moli, 920 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, March 12, 0, 0, 1
Harless Dining Hall, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 9, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Cinemark Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 5, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road , Milton, March 5, 0, 0, 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 18 East Mall Road , Barboursville, March 5, 0, 0, 0
Outback Steakhouse , 3417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter 5296 (Produce), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter 5296 (Seafood), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter 5296 (Deli), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter 5296 (Bakery), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 0
Children’s Place, Inc., 625 Richmond St., Huntington, March 3, 0, 0, 0
Bob Evans #46, 606 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 0
Roosters, 20 Pullman Square #310, Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0