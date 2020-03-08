Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness. Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Southside/Huntington Middle, 930 2nd Street, Huntington, Feb. 26, 1, 0, 1
The Stonewall, 820 7th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 26, 1, 0, 1
Little Caesars Pizza, 5258 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 27, 1, 0, 0
CORE VIOLATIONS
Speedway #9766, 2498 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 6
21 at the Fredrick, 940 4th Avenue #200, Huntington, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 5
Giovanni’s of Westmoreland, 4624 Waverly Road, Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 4
St. Mary’s Medical Center, 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 27, 0, 0, 3
1837 Market, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 3
CVS Pharmacy, 447 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 3
Little Sprout’s Childcare, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 3
Marco’s Pizza, 209 East Main Street, Milton, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 2
Speedway #9765, 1562 Madison Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 2
Eastwood Children’s Learning Center, 5730 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 1
Village of Barboursville Elementary, 718 Central Avenue, Barboursville, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 1
Shaffer’s Drive-In, 1226 South Main Street, Milton, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 1
Big Loafer, 404 Huntington Mall #660, Barboursville, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 1
Clarks Pump-n-Shop (Retail), 603 5th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 1
Keith-Albee Performing Arts, 925 4th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 1
Fruth Pharmacy, 125 7th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 1
Clarks Pump-n-Shop #5, 4408 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Ramada Limited (1), 3094 16th Street Road, Huntington, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 0
Super 8 Motels, 3090 16th Street Road, Huntington, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 0
Paradise Donuts (Inside Marco’s Pizza), 209 East Main Street, Milton, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s#6774, 4905 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 0
Davis Creek Elementary, 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Feb. 26, 0, 0, 0
Suzcatering, 1879 McComas Road, Barboursville, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Mountain State Christian School, 1948 Martin Lane, Culloden, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 0
Chick-Fil-A, 404 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 740 6th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 28, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 740 6th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 0
Playmates Child Development, 3603 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 0