Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Davis Place, 803 8th Avenue, Huntington, July 30, 3, 1, 2.
Grayson Caring Hands, 828 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 26, 2, 2, 4.
Heritage Center, 101 13th Street, Huntington, July 31, 2, 0, 1.
Midway West, LLC, 445 6th Avenue, Huntington, July 26, 1, 2, 3.
Central City Caf, 529 14th Street, Huntington, July 25, 1, 1, 0.
Arby's, 2125 5th Avenue, Huntington, July 30, 1, 0, 5.
China One, 6007 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 30, 1, 0, 4.
Burger King, 51 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 25, 1, 0, 3.
Nuestro Rio Grande, 914 4th Avenue, Huntington, July 24, 1, 0, 2.
Priority foundation violations
Dang Good Cinnamon, 809 3rd Unit No. 9, Huntington, July 25, 0, 2, 0.
Schlotsky's Deli, 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, July 24, 0, 1, 4.
Core violations
Morrison's Store Market (Deli), 5197 Route 10, Barboursville, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 9.
Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, July 30, 0, 0, 4.
HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, July 25, 0, 0, 3.
Gino's Pizza, 288 East Main Street, Milton, July 25, 0, 0, 2.
Ruby Tuesday, 60 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 2.
Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, July 30, 0, 0, 2.
Arby's, 4905 US Route 60, Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 1.
4H Youth, 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton, July 23, 0, 0, 1.
Godfather's Pizza, 2634 US Route 60, Ona, July 23, 0, 0, 1.
Dollar General, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Charley's Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 1.
Fat Patty's, 3401 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 30, 0, 0, 1.
Wendy's, 2130 5th Avenue, Huntington, July 30, 0, 0, 1.
Edible Arrangements, 16 Pullman Square, Huntington, July 30, 0, 0, 1.
Little General Store (Deli), 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, July 29, 0, 0, 1.
Little General Store (Retail), 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, July 29, 0, 0, 1.
Par Mar Subway, 5502 Route 10, Salt Rock, July 30, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Ginos Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 26, 0, 0, 0.
Dollar General, 700 Central Avenue, Barboursville, July 26, 0, 0, 0.
Bob Evans, 606 3rd Avenue, Huntington, July 24, 0, 0, 0.
Saved By Grace BBQ, 309 Walnut Street, Hamlin, July 23, 0, 0, 0.
Charlie Graingers, 300A 8th street, Huntington, July 22, 0, 0, 0.
Navarino Bay, 809 3rd Avenue, Huntington, July 22, 0, 0, 0.
Encompass Health Rehab, 6900 Country Club Drive, Huntington, July 31, 0, 0, 0.
Kiwanis Day Care, 71 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 31, 0, 0, 0.
Playmates Child Development, 3606 Piedmont Road, Huntington, July 31, 0, 0, 0.
D.P. Dough, 1520 4th Avenue, Huntington, July 30, 0, 0, 0.
Highway Inn, 4800 Piedmont Road, Huntington, July 31, 0, 0, 0.
CCCSO, 5490 Route 10, Salt Rock, July 30, 0, 0, 0.
Hardees, 1701 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 0.
Schlotzsky's Deli, 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, July 26, 0, 0, 0.