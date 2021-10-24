Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
None
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
None
CORE VIOLATIONS
Tortilla Factory, 3419 US Route 60, Barboursville, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 4
Dollar Tree No. 03994, 2957 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 3
Zip Zone Express No. 14, 3096 16th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 2
Outback Steakhouse, 3417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 1
Texas Roadhouse, 3100 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Drinko Coffee Shop, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0
MU Early Education Steam Center, 1 John Marshall Drive No. 118 Corbly Hall, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0
Playmates Child Development Center, 3603 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0
Fruth Pharmacy, 1419 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0
Dunkin Donuts, 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 111 Kinetic Park Drive, Huntington, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0
Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrell Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0
Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s No. 304, 1850 Adams Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General, 2725 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0
CVS, 2901 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0
CVS, 5179 US Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0
4-H & FFA Youth Ex. Building, Route 2 Box 150B, Ona, Oct. 10, 0, 0, 0
Sisters By Heart, 1215 Route 60 East, Milton, Oct. 10, 0, 0, 0
Direct TV, 2203 5th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
Kroger Bakery No. 792, 2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
Kroger No. 792, 2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 238 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
Zip Zone Express (Subway No. 63649), 3096 16th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0