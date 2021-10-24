The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

None

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

None

CORE VIOLATIONS

Tortilla Factory, 3419 US Route 60, Barboursville, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 4

Dollar Tree No. 03994, 2957 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 3

Zip Zone Express No. 14, 3096 16th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 2

Outback Steakhouse, 3417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 1

Texas Roadhouse, 3100 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Drinko Coffee Shop, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0

MU Early Education Steam Center, 1 John Marshall Drive No. 118 Corbly Hall, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0

Playmates Child Development Center, 3603 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0

Fruth Pharmacy, 1419 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0

Dunkin Donuts, 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0

Taco Bell, 111 Kinetic Park Drive, Huntington, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 0

Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrell Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0

Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0

Wendy’s No. 304, 1850 Adams Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 0

Dollar General, 2725 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0

CVS, 2901 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0

CVS, 5179 US Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0

4-H & FFA Youth Ex. Building, Route 2 Box 150B, Ona, Oct. 10, 0, 0, 0

Sisters By Heart, 1215 Route 60 East, Milton, Oct. 10, 0, 0, 0

Direct TV, 2203 5th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0

Kroger Bakery No. 792, 2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0

Kroger No. 792, 2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0

Taco Bell, 238 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0

Zip Zone Express (Subway No. 63649), 3096 16th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.