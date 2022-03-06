The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

None.

Priority foundation

violations

None.

Core violations

American Legion Post No. 139, 1207 Main St., Milton, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 2

Pam’s No. 6, 870 East Main St. No. B, Milton, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 2

Stogies No. 4, 3663 East Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 2

Sun Express Food Mart, 3175 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 2

Burger King No. 2932, 51 Washington Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 1

Family Dollar No. 3757, 950 9th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 1

Grace Christian School, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 1

Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 1

Columbus Home Corporation, 1429 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 24, 0, 0, 1

Java Joe’s, 3914 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 1

Mimi’s — Pea Ridge, 5636 US Route 60 East No. 10, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Children’s Place, Inc., 635 Richmond St., Huntington, Feb. 23, 0, 0, 0

Paint & Sip, 948 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 0

Same Old Place No. 60, 4537 East Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 25, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.