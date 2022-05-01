The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

None.

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

None.

CORE VIOLATIONS

Outback Steakhouse, 3417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, April 21, 0, 0, 2

Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, April 21, 0, 0, 2

Dollar General No. 10527, 6594 Ohio River Road, Lesage, April 13, 0, 0, 1

Speedway No. 9765, 1562 Madison Ave., Huntington, April 20, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Huntington Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, April 11, 0, 0, 0

Monroe Avenue Group Home, 1319 Monroe Ave., Huntington, April 12, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Retail), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, April 13, 0, 0, 0

CVS No. 4419, 505 Twentieth St., Huntington, April 14, 0, 0, 0

Mountain Mama’s Kitchen, 201 Main St., Huntington, April 14, 0, 0, 0

Prestera CSU, 216 Main St., Huntington, April 12, 0, 0, 0

Family Dollar Store No. 11494, 4446 Waverly Road, Huntington, April 20, 0, 0, 0

Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington, April 20, 0, 0, 0

Walgreens No. 17117, 1138 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, April 20, 0, 0, 0

Cabell County Career Technology, 1035 Norway Ave., Huntington, April 21, 0, 0, 0

Speedway No. 9033, 2500 5th Street Road, Huntington, April 21, 0, 0, 0

Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex, 26th Street & 5th Avenue, Huntington, April 21, 0, 0, 0

Kernal Castle’s Kettlecorn & Lemonade, 1215 US 60, Milton, April 23, 0, 0, 0

Sisters By Heart, 1215 East Route 60, Milton, April 23, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.