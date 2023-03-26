Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Margaritas, 1315 4th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 2, 5
Taco Bell, 111 Kinetic Park Drive, Huntington, March 13, 0, 1, 1
Tri State Fire School, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, March 13, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Huntington Health & Rehab, 1720 17th St., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 3
The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave., 2134 5th St., Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 3
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ Diner, 2134 5th St., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 3
Krish Gas, 1353 Madison Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 2
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road #735, Barboursville, March 13, 0, 0, 1
Cabell Huntington (Snack Bar), 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 1
Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 1
Family Dollar #3757, 950 9th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 1
MU Early Education Steam Center, 118 Corbly Hall, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 1
Papa John’s, 6349 US 60 #1, Barboursville, March 15, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
CVS, 2901 5th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Dunkin Donuts, 1909 5th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Gumbo Stop Café, 210 11th St., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Perk Place, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Salvation Army, 1235 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Smoothie King, 2045 5th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Sonic Drive-In, 3462 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 13, 0, 0, 0
ZJ’s Club, 532 Rear 4th Ave., Huntington, March 13, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Giovannis Pizza, 6440 US 60 East, Barboursville, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Joe Muggs, 120 Mall Road #120, Barboursville, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s, 5340 US 60 #8, Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Stewarts Original Hotdogs, 2445 5th Ave., Huntington, March 15, 0, 0, 0
Qdoba Store #1974, 2037 5th Ave., Huntington, March 16, 0, 0, 0
Bite Mi (Mobile), 2906 Hash Ridge, Barboursville, March 17, 0, 0, 0
Ramada Limited, 3094 16th St., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 17, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz Inc (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 17, 0, 0, 0
Super 8 Motels, 3090 16th St., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 0