Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
The Milton Twist, 325 East Main Street, Milton, Oct. 21, 1, 0, 2.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Ray’s Giovanni’s, 1208 Trenol Road, Milton, Oct. 21, 0, 1, 2.
Candy Craze, 404 Huntington Mall Road #610, Barboursville, Oct. 13, 0, 1, 1.
Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church Street, Milton, Oct. 21, 0, 1, 0.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Cracker Barrel, 3 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 2.
Chateau Grove Senior Living, #6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 2.
Speedway #9772, 826 8th Street, Huntington, Oct. 22, 0, 0, 2.
Rapid Fired Pizza (Opening), 900 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Alcon Manufacturing North (Subway), 2 Vision Lane, Lesage, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 1.
Walgreens #19510, 1010 South Main Street, Milton, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 1.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2151 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 22, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Mountwest Community & Tech College, 1648 8th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 22, 0, 0, 0.
Waffle House, 3458 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 0.
Mi Pueblito, 323 East Main Street, Milton, Oct. 15, 0, 0, 0.
Christ Temple Church (2nd Kitchen), 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Oct. 22, 0, 0, 0.
Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Oct. 22, 0, 0, 0.
Service Wire Company Market C, 310 Davis Road, Culloden, Oct. 20, 0, 0, 0.
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water Street, Barboursville, Oct. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Family Dollar Store #32360, 6401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Extreme Air Trampoline Park, 109 Mall Road, Barboursville, Oct. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Menards, 1 Menards Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 15, 0, 0, 0.