Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Penn Station, 5110 Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 18, 2, 0, 0

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Dunkin Donuts, 1909 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 4, 0

CORE VIOLATIONS

Monte Alban Mexican Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East #100, Barboursville, Aug. 12, 0, 0, 3

Rikans Gas & Food Center, 401 Bridge Street, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 2

American Legion Post #177, 6024 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 12, 0, 0, 2

Fazolis #5072, 5120 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 2

St. Mary’s Medical Center, 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Speedway #9259, 4359 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0

The Wild Ramp, 555 West 14th Street, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0

Dollar General #1980, 831 West 14th Street, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0

7-Eleven #35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 12, 0, 0, 0

7-Eleven (Deli) #35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 12, 0, 0, 0

Dominos, 525 20th Street, Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0

Burger King, 3210 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0

Jolly Pirate, 4526 US 60, Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0

Firehouse Subs, 1548 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

Pizza Hut, 1540 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

Marco’s, 110 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

Burger King, 51 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0

Walgreens #11980, 111 4th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0

Family Dollar, 950 9th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0

Espresso Mojo, 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

Speedway #9926, 5702 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0

