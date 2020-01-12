Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Christ Temple Church (Grow Academy), 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Dec. 18, 4, 0, 2.
Rally’s Hamburgers, 604 5th Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 5, 2, 0, 3.
Hibachi, 839 4th Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 30, 2, 0, 0.
No. 1 Kitchen, 1669 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 6, 1, 0, 0.
Core violations
Save-A-Lot No. 111, 920 West 14th Street, Huntington, Dec. 9, 0, 0, 6.
Arby’s No. 7407, 3086 16th Street Road, Huntington, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 5.
Kroger’s Store (Retail), 6360 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 5, 0, 0, 4.
Fruth Pharmacy, 425 Camden Road, Huntington, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 4.
Taco Bell No. 002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 5, 0, 0, 3.
Direct TV, 2203 5th Street Road, Huntington, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 3.
Tudors, 4300 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 30, 0, 0, 3.
Rt 2 Giovanni’s, 5844 1/2 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 2.
Adams Grocery Deli, 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 2.
Adams Grocery, 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 2.
New China Garden, 804 6th Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 2.
Sheetz Inc (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Spring Hill Elementary, 1901 Hall Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 1.
Monroe Head Start Center, 1100 Monroe Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 1.
Veterans Pizza, 526 Camden Road, Huntington, Dec. 11, 0, 0, 1.
Family Dollar No. 32360, 6401 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 30, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Southside Elementary/Huntington Middle School, 925 3rd Street, Huntington, Dec. 18, 0, 0, 0.
Direct TV-Mkt C, 2203 5th Street Road, Huntington, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Highlawn Elementary, 2549 1st Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 5, 0, 0, 0.
Martha Elementary, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville, Dec. 10, 0, 0, 0.