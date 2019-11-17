Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Pho Noodle House, 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 6, 3, 2, 10.
Rio Grande No. 15, 2595 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 8, 3, 0, 0.
Pho Noodle House, 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 8, 1, 1, 5.
Tudors Biscuit World, 520 20th St., Huntington, Nov. 4, 1, 1, 3.
Buddy’s All American Bar-b-que, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 6, 1, 0, 6.
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 6, 1, 0, 1.
Priority foundation violationsEl Ranchito, 1325 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Nov. 6, 0, 1, 9.
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ Diner, 2134 5th Street Road, Huntington, Nov. 6, 0, 1, 4.
Core violationsSun Express, 3175 US Route 60, Huntington, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 6.
American Legion Post No. 139, 1207 Main St., Milton, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 4.
Gino’s Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 E. US Route 60, Barboursville, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 3.
Java Joe’s, 1974 East US Route 60, Culloden, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 2.
Pam’s No. 5, 5254 US Route 60, Huntington, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 2.
Milton Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Milton Middle School (Cafeteria), 1 Panther Trail, Milton, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Henderson Center, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Nov. 7, 0, 0, 1.
Stogies No. 4, 3663 US Route 60, Barboursville, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 1.
No violations foundHuntington High School Concession, One Highlander Way, Huntington, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs, 5965 US Route 60, Barboursville, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 0.
Playmates Child Development Center, 3603 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 0.
Hibachi Steak House, 839 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Same Old Place No. 60, 4537 US Route 60, Huntington, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 0.
Pam’s No. 6, 870 East Main Street No. B, Milton, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 0.
Betsy Broh House, 1625 Sixth Ave., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Tenth Avenue Group Home, 900 10th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Guyandotte Group Home, 209 Richmond St., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0.