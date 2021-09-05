Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority foundation violations
Papa Johns, 1525 9th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 25, 0, 1, 2
Core violations
Twisted Grille, 6357 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 2
Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms Road, Barboursville, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 2
Fuel Counter, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 314, Barboursville, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 2
Family Dollar No. 1448, 290 East Main Street, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 2
Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 1
Dairy Queen, 2660 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 25, 0, 0, 1
Go-Mart No. 55, 323 Summers Addition, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Kiwanis Childcare, 71 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0
Stewarts, 2445 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0
Community of Grace UMC, 225 28th Street, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Playmates, 418 Bridge Street, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Children’s Place Inc., 625 Richmond Street, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0
Grace Christian School, 1111 Adams Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0
Gimme 5 Café, 5170 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 0
Milton Piggly Wiggly, 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens No. 19510, 1010 South Main Street, Milton, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli) No. 547, 2251 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz No. 547, 2251 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
CVS, 447 Washington Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 25, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General Store, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 5877 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar StoreNo. 54, 1000 East Main Street, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0
Tobacco Barn Inc, 500 East Main Street, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0
CVS No. 10566, 278 East Main Street, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0
Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church Street, Milton, Aug. 27, 0, 0, 0
Wendys, 3080 16th Street Road, Huntington, Aug. 26, 0, 0, 0