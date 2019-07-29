Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Margarita's, 1315 4th Ave., Huntington, July 12, 4, 1, 2.
Pho Noodle House, 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 12, 3, 0, 3.
Buddy's All American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 12, 2, 0, 2.
G. D. Ritzy's, 1335 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, July 10, 1, 2, 3.
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 17, 1, 1, 2.
Gino's Pizza, 288 Main Street, Milton, July 18, 1, 0, 2.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Papa John's Pizza, 6349 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 16, 0, 2, 1.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 1 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 10, 0, 1, 2.
Dollar General, 1890 US Route 60, Culloden, July 2, 0, 1, 1.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Brotherhood Conference Center, 5306 Merritts Creek Road, Salt Rock, July 11, 0, 0, 12.
Asbury Woods, 5348 Route 10, Salt Rock, July 2, 0, 0, 3.
Pizza Hut, 323 Main Street, Milton, July 9, 0, 0, 2.
Al's NY Pizza, 5636 US Route 60, Huntington, July 9, 0, 0, 2.
Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, July 18, 0, 0, 2.
Leroy's Auctions and Concessions, 2956 County Road 124 (Mobile), Chesapeake, July 16, 0, 0, 2.
Family Dollar, 2190 Virginia Ave., Culloden, July 2, 0, 0, 1.
Arby's, 2634 US Route 60, Ona, July 10, 0, 0, 1.
Paramount Senior Living, 100 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, July 10, 0, 0, 1.
Rite Aid, 1010 Main Street, Milton, July 10, 0, 0, 1.
Family Dollar, 290 Main Street, Milton, July 10, 0, 0, 1.
Pizza Hut, 6067 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 9, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
United Baptist Church, 440 Guyan River Road, Salt Rock, July 2, 0, 0, 0.
Best Western, 3441 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 2, 0, 0, 0.
Culloden Foodfair Deli, 2198 US Route 60, Culloden, July 2, 0, 0, 0.
Paramount Senior Living (Meadows House), 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, July 10, 0, 0, 0.
Daves, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 2, 0, 0, 0.
Twisted Taco (Mobile), 419 Circle Drive, Hurricane, July 15, 0, 0, 0.
Shaffer's Drive In, 1226 Main Street, Milton, July 16, 0, 0, 0.
Barboursville Comfort Inn, 249 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 18, 0, 0, 0.
The Breakfast Club, 1206 4th Ave., Huntington, July 16, 0, 0, 0.
Ice Cream A Go-Go (Mobile), 1921 Parkview Street, Huntington, July 10, 0, 0, 0.