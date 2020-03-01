Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Roosters, 20 Pullman Square #310, Huntington, Feb. 19, 4, 3, 3
Hibachi Steak House, 839 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 19, 3, 0, 1
Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 19, 2, 0, 1
Tower Foodfair, 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 18, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
Tequila Grill, 5636 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 21, 0, 2, 1
Tortilla Factory, 3419 US Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 19, 0, 1, 2
Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 20, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
RC Tavern, 2705 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 5
Dollar Tree #3994, 2957 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 4
Giovannis of Westmoreland, 4624 Waverly Road, Huntington, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 4
O’Charley’s #373, 3060 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 3
Dollar Tree #59, 2014 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 3
Gino’s Pizza (1), 288 East Main St., Milton, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 3
Family Dollar Store #11494, 4446 Waverly Road, Huntington, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 3
Sam’s Hot Dogs, 4448 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 3
Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 2
RS Tavern, 532 Rear 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 2
Kustom Kreams, 1456 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 2
Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders, 3028 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 2
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 3420 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 2
Let’s Eat, 210 11th St.#3, Huntington, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 2
Huntington Health & Rehab, 1720 17th St., Huntington, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 1
Playmates Preschool & Child Care Centers Inc., 418 Bridge St., Huntington, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 1
Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. West, Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 1
Barboursville Dairy Queen, 6435 US Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 20, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Cross Roads UMC Child Care Ministries, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 0
Our Lady of Fatima, 545 Norway Ave., Huntington, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 0
Club Brass Room, 2421 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi at the Market, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
Knights of Columbus, 1429 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
JD Lounge, 1513 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Juice Bar, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 0
Culloden Foodfair (Deli), 2198 US Route 60 East, Culloden, Feb. 19, 0, 0, 0
Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home, 2586 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Feb. 21, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Feb. 21, 0, 0, 0
Monty’s Original Pizza, 815 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 0